Dressed-down Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi spotted shopping in London The couple married in Windsor in July

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been spotted running errands in London, just days after it was confirmed that Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie has moved to Windsor.

In pictures published by MailOnline, newlyweds Beatrice and Edoardo both wore face masks as they popped to a Waitrose supermarket in central London on Tuesday. The couple currently reside at an apartment in St James's Palace.

READ: Removal vans spotted in Windsor after Princess Eugenie moves into Frogmore Cottage - report

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks about secret royal wedding for the first time

Beatrice was wrapped up against the November chill in a dark coat and a flared midi skirt with a pair of white plimsolls. She accessorised with a tan scarf and a chevron-printed shopping bag.

Edoardo wore a smart casual ensemble, including a pale blue shirt, a navy cardigan and matching chinos.

The property developer has a four-year-old son Christopher, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang. The tot did not join his father and his stepmother for the outing.

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte set to enjoy extra family time with William and Kate this week

MORE: Sarah Ferguson designs sentimental brooch and children's face mask for heartfelt initiative

Beatrice and Edoardo married in Windsor in July

Beatrice and Edoardo married in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July. The service was attended by the bride and groom's closest friends and family members, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Princess stunned in one of her grandmother the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns for her big day and was loaned Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara.

Beatrice is set to become an aunt for the first time when her sister Eugenie's baby arrives in early 2021.

It was confirmed over the weekend that Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have relocated from Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

Beatrice's sister Eugenie has moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor

While Prince Harry and Meghan moved to the US in March after stepping back from royal duties, HELLO! understands that Frogmore Cottage will remain their UK residence.

A source close to the Sussexes told HELLO! that "they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family".

MORE: Princess Beatrice launches heartfelt fundraiser after 'challenging year'

If Beatrice and Edoardo decide to move in future, there are now several vacant properties at Kensington Palace. The couple could opt for Eugenie and Jack's three-bedroom abode, Ivy Cottage, or Harry and Meghan's first marital home, Nottingham Cottage.

Alternatively, if Beatrice and Edoardo were looking for a much larger property at Kensington Palace, they could move to Apartment 1, which has been vacant since the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester downsized to live at the Old Stables within the palace grounds in 2019.

It boasts 21 rooms and has adjoining doors to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family home at Apartment 1A.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.