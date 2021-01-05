Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to James Haskell's vow renewal - but there's one issue Chloe Madeley opened up

Chloe Madeley has announced that she is planning to renew her wedding vows with husband James Haskell, revealing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be on the invite list.

The TV star confirmed the news when speaking to The Daily Star, however, did add that she wasn't sure whether Harry and Meghan would make it.

After saying that she and her rugby star husband intend to throw a "big fat party" in the South of France to mark the occasion, Chloe went on to tell the outlet that she couldn't say for sure whether the Sussexes would attend.

"Yes, they [Prince Harry and Meghan] will be invited," she began. "But whether or not they will come is a different question entirely."

The 33-year-old added that James and Harry have kept in touch despite the latter's move abroad.

James and Chloe will renew their vows

"James and Harry go way back and they've stayed in touch," she said.

Chloe also explained that she was in no rush to set a date in stone due to the fact that so many people had been forced to cancel their weddings over the last 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Because so many of our friends have had to reschedule their weddings, James and I felt it would be selfish to tell everybody to book out a weekend for our wedding when we're already married," she pointed out, before adding: "So we're going to stay quiet on that front for at least a year."

As for Chloe and James' chosen location, the presenter revealed that they had settled on France as it's where her parents – TV's Richard and Judy – own a home.

