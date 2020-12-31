Meghan Markle shares first ever baby photo to launch new website The Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally launched their website for Archewell

The Duchess of Sussex gave fans a rare glimpse into her childhood as she shared an adorable photo of herself as a young child to mark the launch of her and Prince Harry's website for their new non-profit organisation.

The homepage of the new Archewell: Compassion in Action site was updated on Thursday and now features a photo of Meghan as a little girl, sweetly cuddling her mum Doria Ragland. Another photo shows Harry as a small boy sitting on his mother, Princess Diana's shoulders.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie has the cutest American accent - hear his voice

Loading the player...

LISTEN: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch podcast

In a joint statement on their homepage, the couple says: "I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell.

"We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike.

READ: Meghan Markle's surprising gift to Prince William during first family Christmas revealed

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch podcast - listen to their cute interaction

Meghan shared this photo of herself and mum Doria on Archewell's website

"In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.

"We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time."

Along with their statement, which they dubbed "A letter for 2021", the couple announced partnerships between their foundation and several tech and research-focused groups.

Those include the Centre for Humane Technology, the UCLA Centre for Critical Internet Inquiry and Stanford University's Dr. James Doty, whose work focuses on the science of compassion.

Prince Harry used a version of this photo

The launch of Meghan and Harry's eagerly awaited website comes after they launched their new podcast on Spotify earlier this month.

The multi-year partnership with Archewell Audio, created by the couple, will produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world.

Under the exclusive partnership, Archewell Audio will join Spotify and its global reach to highlight diverse perspectives and voices.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.