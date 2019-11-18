James Haskell is one of the ten celebrities who has signed up to this year's I'm a Celebrity. And while the former England rugby player is adjusting to life Down Under, his wife Chloe Madeley has been tuning in and supporting her husband from afar. Back in 2015, the lovebirds, who married last year, spoke exclusively to HELLO! about how they first started dating, with James revealing the hilarious way he wooed her.

In their interview from James's childhood home, Chloe said: "I thought, 'If this guy is cracking on to me on social media, I'd better believe that I wasn’t the only girl he was doing that to,' so I had no interest in him at first."

Chloe and James first bonded over Twitter

Undeterred, James used humour to win Chloe over. "I sent her a funny picture of SpongeBob looking glum over a cup of coffee with the message, 'This is me, still waiting for you to turn up for that coffee.' I think she found that quite cute."

Chloe says: "When I saw that James was prepared to make a fool of himself for me in front of his 110,000 followers, I changed my mind and agreed to meet up. We bonded over dinner and green tea at a health food restaurant in central London. "When he kissed me goodnight, it was game over."

James is starring in I'm a Celebrity this year

Superfit James hit it off with Chloe's mum Judy Finnigan, too. Says Chloe: "The first time she met him, she whispered to me, 'If you don’t marry him, I will.'" The couple are now inseperable, thanks to a shared passion for fitness and food.

