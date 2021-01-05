Prince William's surprise homeless shelter visit delights fans The Duke of Cambridge can be seen in new photos

It has been revealed that Prince William made three surprise visits to a homeless shelter before Christmas.

Homeless charity The Passage has announced that the Duke of Cambridge spoke to homeless residents and packed food at the shelter, working alongside volunteers to serve up hot meals for people that had been moved into the emergency accommodation.

On Tuesday, the charity shared an image of doting dad William wearing a face mask and apron as he packed paper bags, and social media users were quick to heap praise on the royal.

The Passage explained in a tweet: "Because we thought you might need a good news story!

If we've learnt anything from previous lockdowns, it's the willingness and determination of so many to do what they can to help. We would like to thank staff and volunteers for their work at this time. https://t.co/9VAhL9lWAP — The Passage Charity (@PassageCharity) January 5, 2021

The charity shared the news on Twitter

"If we've learnt anything from previous lockdowns, it's the willingness and determination of so many to do what they can to help. We would like to thank staff and volunteers for their work at this time."

One delighted fan responded: "Well done all and lovely of William to help." Another added: "Good on him and all volunteers," while a third tweeted: "It’s wonderful to see Prince William making visits to the charity to help out those in need especially during this hard times."

Prince William has been staying at his Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, alongside his wife, Duchess Kate, and their three children since Christmas.

The Cambridges spent Christmas in Norfolk

The family were set to return to their main London base, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace once their eldest children's school, Thomas's School in Battersea, resumed term time.

However, following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest announcement in which he confirmed schools will remain closed until 15 February, the Duke and Duchess have no reason to return to the capital.

Instead, the couple will be required to pick up home-schooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they did during the initial lockdown period in April 2020.

