6 ways lockdown will affect the royal family in 2021 The monarch and senior royals face restrictions again

Like millions of people across England, lockdown will have a major impact on the Queen and the royal family in the coming weeks.

The monarch and senior working royals have had to adapt their ways of carrying out royal duties and how they communicate with the public since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

HELLO! takes a look at how England's third lockdown will affect the royals.

Royal residences

While the majority of the royals usually reside in London for most of the year while they are carrying out public engagements, many are believed to have travelled to their country homes for the Christmas period.

Charles and Camilla are believed to be residing at Highgrove House

It seems likely that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will remain living at Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future, while the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are thought to be at their Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House.

It's also believed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend the coming weeks at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, as they did during the first national lockdown.

Homeschooling

The younger generation of royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are likely to return to online learning once again.

Prince William and Kate, of course, have experienced homeschooling their children, and shared some fascinating insights into their family's lockdown last year.

William and Kate homeschooled George and Charlotte in Norfolk last year

Asked what he had learnt during that time, William previously admitted on That Peter Crouch Podcast, "Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was... And that my wife has a lot of patience… I was a bit embarrassed about my maths knowledge – I can't do Year 2 Maths!"

A return to Zoom engagements

While the likes of Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate had resumed some of their in-person engagements at the end of 2020, a return to video calls is likely once again with the current restrictions in place.

William and Kate showed off their bingo calling skills

The royals have found some creative ways to keep in touch with their various patronages and charities, with William and Kate showcasing their bingo calling skills with pensioners at a Cardiff care home last May.

Camilla also gave an impressive performance as she was given a starring role in a special reading of Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach, while the Countess of Wessex has baked scones and shared her homeschooling tips with fellow parents.

The Queen to miss out on poignant tradition

Traditionally, the monarch would spend the festive period at Sandringham and return to London after the anniversary of her father King George VI's death on 6 February.

King George VI with his daughters Elizabeth and Margaret in 1946

She also reportedly honours her late father's memory by keeping the Christmas decorations up at her Norfolk estate until the anniversary.

This year the Queen will instead be at Windsor Castle, where she has been residing with Prince Philip since October.

Royal birthdays apart

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to celebrate her 39th birthday on 9 January, while the Countess of Wessex turns 56 on 20 January.

While the royals may have ordinarily got together as a family to mark such occasions, under lockdown restrictions they sadly won't be able to meet in person.

Sophie will celebrate her 56th birthday on 20 January

William and Kate previously revealed during the first national lockdown last April that they had been keeping in touch with family members using video calls, during an interview with the BBC.

The Duchess said to the Duke at the time: "I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a two-year-old."

It seems Prince Louis had been cheekily interrupting their video calls, with William adding: "For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button."

No half-term holidays

The royals often travel with their children during February half-term, but any plans will have to be on hold this year.

In 2020, Prince Edward and Sophie enjoyed a skiing trip at the Swiss resort of St Moritz with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The Cambridges during a family ski trip in 2016

Back in 2016, William and Kate also took their first skiing break as a family-of-four with George and Charlotte in the French Alps.

Last year the Cambridges spent the February half-term at Anmer Hall, where they helped with lambing.

