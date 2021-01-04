Kate Middleton to celebrate special occasion this week - details The Cambridges will no doubt have exciting plans

It's set to be a special week for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they prepare to celebrate Kate's 39th birthday on Saturday 9 January.

Prince William and Kate, who are believed to still be residing at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, amid COVID-19 restrictions, will no doubt have a fun weekend planned with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Last year, Kensington Palace shared a stunning photo of the Duchess to mark her 38th birthday. The image, taken by photographer Matt Porteous, showed the mum-of-three looking relaxed and smiling as she sat on a gate in the grounds of Anmer Hall. Kate was dressed down in a checked shirt, jeans and a pale grey jumper for the shot.

The Duchess is believed to have celebrated her 38th birthday at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, as her family members were pictured arriving at the Cambridges' London residence.

The Queen and members of the royal family traditionally post tributes to one another on social media to mark special occasions, such as birthdays, marriages and royal babies.

William and Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis at the panto in December 2020

Kate is the eldest child of Carole and Michael Middleton's three children, including Pippa and James Middleton. Born in 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, the future royal grew up in Bucklebury, with the Middletons living in Jordan for two years during Kate's early childhood, when her father worked for British Airways.

Prince William met his future wife at the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2001 and after seven years of dating, the pair announced their engagement in November 2010.

William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 and will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in 2021.

