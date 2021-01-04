William and Kate's children to miss start of school following family Christmas Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be staying at home for the time being

Like so many, the Cambridges faced a very different Christmas this year as a result of lockdown. The family are thought to have spent the festive period quietly at Anmer Hall, rather than celebrating with the Queen and the rest of the royals at Sandringham. And the start of the New Year has brought with it its own changes for William, Kate and their children.

At the weekend, the government confirmed that all primary schools in London will remain closed for the start of the new term, meaning that Prince George and Princess Charlotte's return to Thomas's Battersea has been delayed.

Prince George is currently in Year 3 at the private London school, while Charlotte is now in Year 1.

It was also predicted that their little brother, Prince Louis, would be starting at nursery this week – following in the footsteps of his siblings who started their education at the same time – although that now also seems unlikely.

There had been speculation that the youngest Cambridge would be enrolled at Willcocks Nursery School, which Charlotte attended at the same age, with the first day of term falling on 6 January.

Prince Louis was expected to start at nursery this month

But with no announcement from the couple, it now seems probable they will choose to enroll him later on in the year.

Prince William and Kate, of course, have experience homeschooling their children, and shared some fascinating insights into their family's lockdown last year.

Asked what he had learnt during that time, William previously admitted on That Peter Crouch Podcast, "Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was... And that my wife has a lot of patience… I was a bit embarrassed about my maths knowledge – I can't do Year 2 Maths!"

The Cambridges at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall

Kate, meanwhile, revealed in May during an appearance on This Morning, that George wasn’t happy about the fact his little sister was getting more exciting school projects.

The Duchess said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

