Beatrice Borromeo surprises fans at Dior fashion show alongside Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor The Italian journalist is married to Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi

Royalty was among the guests at Dior's spring 2021 couture collection, albeit it from a virtual front row amid the ongoing pandemic.

In snaps shared by the French fashion house's public relations manager, Mathilde Favier, Beatrice Borromeo, who is married to Monaco's Pierre Casiraghi, was pictured head-to-toe in Dior for the show.

The Italian radio and TV journalist, 35, looked effortlessly chic in a Dior spring-summer 2021 blue cotton denim jumpsuit, a printed silk and cotton scarf, and black sneakers.

Also viewing the show was on-screen aristocrat, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne in Netflix period drama, Bridgerton. Phoebe wore a black leather bustier over a white shirt and black trousers to watch the virtual fashion show.

Pierre, who is the youngest son of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, married Beatrice in a civil ceremony in July 2015 in the gardens of the Prince's Palace of Monaco. A religious ceremony took place on Isola Bella, on Lake Maggiore in Italy in August that year.

Beatrice attended the virtual Dior fashion show

The royal bride stunned in no less than five wedding dresses for the celebrations, including two by Giorgio Armani Privé.

The couple's first son, Stefano, was born on 28 February 2017 and their daughter, Francesca, arrived in May 2018.

Beatrice and husband Pierre

Beatrice isn't the only royal to grace the front row at a fashion show over the years. Before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was a regular on the FROW, while Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also been spotted at shows.

The Queen stunned royal fans when she was the surprise guest at London Fashion Week in 2018, sitting alongside US Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

