Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo enjoy glam date night at Venice Film Festival

Monaco’s Beatrice Borromeo had quite the date night on Friday, September 1. The royal pair stepped out for the star-studded 2017 Venice Film Festival, looking glamorous in formal attire. Pierre and Beatrice attend the 74th annual festival’s inaugural Franca Sozzani Award ceremony. A tribute to the late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief of the same name, the first Franca Sozzani Award was decided to be given to Julianne Moore.

Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo attend 2017 Venice Film Festival Photo: WireImage

The fashionable couple stunned instantaneously, as they stepped off an Italian water taxi and onto the event’s bustling red carpet. Both clearly brought their style A-game, with Princess Caroline’s 29-year-old son looking dapper in a double-breasted tuxedo and bow tie. He stood by his beautiful 32-year-old wife’s side as they posed for photographers.

Beatrice Borromeo looked bright in pink gown Photo: Getty Images

Beatrice was bright in a long-sleeved pink and black-striped gown. Her design held a clear medieval influence, with pretty embellishments and accented shoulder pieces. She complemented the ensemble with long earrings and a simple pair of grey heels. The aristocrat wore her blonde locks down, tucking it behind her ears as the wind blew.

The Monaco royals looked gorgeous as the stepped out in Venice Photo: Getty Images

Pierre and Beatrice left their 6-month-old baby Stefano at home for the glittering evening out. The gorgeous couple welcomed their firstborn son on February 28. They paid homage to Pierre's late father, Stefano Casiraghi, who tragically passed away in 1990 in a sailing accident, by giving their son the name Stefano Ercole Carlo. Stefano's other names have ties to family origins as well. Ercole, which is Hercules in Italian, was the name of a 16th century lord of Monaco's son, Hercules Grimaldi. Carlo is a recurrent name in Beatrice's noble Italian family as well as the name of her father Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo.