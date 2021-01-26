The surprising way Jack Brooksbank is related to the royal family The royal couple are expecting their first child

Jack Brooksbank will become a first-time father when his wife Princess Eugenie gives birth to their first child next month. But did you know he shared a connection to the royal family before marrying Eugenie?

Jack's parents are Nicola and George, who work as a company director and a chartered accountant respectively.

He is also a descendant of the Brooksbank baronets, and he and Eugenie are actually distantly related.

READ: Sarah Ferguson makes rare comment about Princess Eugenie ahead of baby's birth

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eugenie and Jack's sweet love story

Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York is the great-great-granddaughter of Lady Julia Coke.

Lady Julia was also the daughter of Jack's great-great-grandfather, Thomas William Coke, the 2nd Earl of Leicester.

Similarly, Eugenie's grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are also third cousins.

Through his maternal lineage, Prince Philip is actually a great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria. The monarch's second daughter, Princess Alice, had a first child called Victoria, who went to marry Prince Louis of Battenberg.

The couple's first child was named Princess Alice of Battenberg – who was Prince Philip's mother.

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares rare photo with husband for special reason

RELATED: Princess Eugenie baby name favourites revealed – and they're so cute!

Sarah, Duchess of York with Jack's parents George and Nicola

The Queen and Prince Philip will welcome their ninth and tenth great-grandchildren this year. Eugenie is expected to give birth in mid-February, as exclusively revealed by HELLO!.

Meanwhile, the Queen's eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is expecting her third child with husband Mike.

Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018.

The royal bride stunned in a wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos, which featured a low-back so that Eugenie could proudly display her scoliosis scar.

The Princess also borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother on her big day, which she later described as a "very proud moment".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.