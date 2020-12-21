Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank to mark this milestone at Christmas It's an exciting time for the couple!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to welcome their first child in early 2021, which means this Christmas will be even more exciting for the couple.

It will be the last time they celebrate the festive season as just the two of them before they become parents.

It's not known where Eugenie and Jack will be spending Christmas. The couple reside at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace in London, but recently relocated to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

The pair married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018 and royal fans were delighted when they shared their pregnancy news in September, with an adorable Instagram post of Eugenie holding a pair of teddy bear slippers.

The Princess' mother Sarah, Duchess of York told HELLO! at the time of the announcement: "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed."

Eugenie was pictured leaving her office at the Hauser and Wirth art gallery in Mayfair on Friday, where she works as a director. The mum-to-be layered a Zara coat over a glittery Maje dress and wore a face covering.

Eugenie and Jack are set to become parents in 2021

Eugenie and Jack aren't the only ones marking a milestone this festive season – Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice will mark her first Christmas as a newlywed with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in a surprise Windsor ceremony in July, which was attended by their closest friends and family members, including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her Majesty is set to welcome two more great-grandchildren in 2021, with the arrival of Eugenie and Jack's little one, and Mike and Zara Tindall are expecting their third child.

