Charles Spencer shared a new photo to Twitter at the weekend, and it gave fans a lovely look at life with his family at Althorp House.

The snap showed a large projector screen which was showing a football game, while a laptop in the foreground featured Charles giving a talk.

The Earl captioned the picture: "Good effort by one of my children last night: not missing the sport, while loyally following my live talk to their school on The White Ship...!"

In the background, a stunning white grand piano could be seen, along with a very comfy-looking leather chair, rows of picture frames, and a stylish faux fur rug.

His followers were clearly tickled by the self-deprecating message, with their responses including: "Hey! Priorities! Sorry dad! [laughing emoji]," and: "I hope they were supporting Fulham Charles! All best."

Charles is a dad-of-seven. He tied the knot with his wife, Lady Karen Spencer, back in 2011.

Charles shared the photo of his home to Twitter

The couple welcomed their daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, in 2012.

Lady Spencer has two adult daughters from her first marriage, while Charles is also father to the Honorable Edmund Spencer, 18 and Lady Lara Spencer, 14, from his marriage to Caroline Freud, as well four grown-up-children from his first marriage to Victoria Lockwood, including Lady Kitty Spencer.

Althorp was the childhood home of Charles and the late Princess of Wales, and the Earl is now custodian of the Northamptonshire estate.

The Earl is custodian of the family estate

He occasionally treats fans to glimpses inside the property, although he doesn't often given many details about his private life.

Last month, the Earl shared a photo of himself sitting on a red leather sofa inside the property's beautiful library.

Charles' followers were quick to share their love for his surroundings, with one posting hearts in response and another writing: "I love your library. It may be my favourite room!"

