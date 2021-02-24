Charles Spencer shares photo in beautiful favourite room at Althorp House Princess Diana's brother is custodian of the property

Charles Spencer shared a lovely photo of himself at Althorp House this week.

Taking to Twitter, Princess Diana's brother retweeted a post from the stately home's official account which showed him holding a piece of paper as he sat on a red leather sofa inside the beautiful library.

There was a table in front of him and several shelves of books behind him, along with some lovely painted portraits.

The tweet read: "The Library at @AlthorpHouse this afternoon, with @cspencer1508 reading a sonnet by Keats for this evening’s @magdalenoxford event marking the 200th anniversary of the great poet’s death. #bicentenary #poem #oxforduniversity."

Charles' followers were quick to share their love for his surroundings, with one posting hearts in response and another writing: "I love your library. It may be my favourite room! Have a wonderful event!"

The Earl has previously posted about the library at his home on Instagram, where he also described it as his "favourite" room.

Charles shared a snap in his favourite room this week

We can’t say we blame him – the palatial library features wooden floors with three large-patterned rugs, cream walls with endless shelves of books, and a selection of armchairs and sofas for reading on, all enhanced by incredible chandeliers.

Althorp was the childhood home of Charles and the late Princess of Wales, and the Earl is now custodian of the Northamptonshire estate.

Tourist visits to Althorp have been paused over the last few months, but Charles has been sharing glimpses of the residence with his followers on social media.

The library is one of many stunning rooms at Althorp House

Last month, he posted a short video which showed the stunning surroundings of the country estate in the snow.

The light dusting gave the residence's grounds a magical air, which was enhanced by a deep pink sunrise.

Charles captioned the lovely video: "A glorious sight this morning," and his followers were quick to agree.

One responded: "Brilliant footage." Another added: "I could force myself to live there, at a push," adding crying-laughing and heart emojis.

