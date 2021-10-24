Charles Spencer welcomes adorable new family member to Althorp House Princess Diana's brother's home has a cute new addition!

Charles Spencer delighted his followers on social media at the weekend, as he shared the cutest video showing off a furry new addition to his family.

The Earl took to Twitter, where he posted a short clip that he captioned: "New puppy pretty pleased with itself for retrieving a third slipper for his growing collection."

He attached a video which showed a small black puppy running through the corridor at Althorp House, the Spencer family estate, to fetch a slipper, before returning to the living room and depositing his treasure in his dog bed, wagging his tail as he did so.

The dad-of-seven's followers were quick to comment on the adorable moment, with his conservation manager at Althorp teasing: "Am I going to see a bare foot boss around the estate?"

Other followers were also quick to express their approval – both for the cute pup and for the Earl's choice of TV show, as the American sitcom Will & Grace played on a screen in the background.

New puppy pretty pleased with itself for retrieving a third slipper for his growing collection. pic.twitter.com/fdh7L4Cwhl — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) October 23, 2021

Charles shared the sweet new video to Twitter

"I’m not sure what I love more: this adorable puppy proudly adding to his slipper collection, or that you’re watching Will & Grace! OK, the puppy wins," wrote one fan, to which Charles responded: "Best show ever."

"Awww bless him he's so cute," added another follower, while a third responded with a laughing emoji as they wrote: "No slippers are safe in our house."

Charles and his family have quite the menagerie at their Northamptonshire estate.

The Earl is custodian of the family estate

As well as Tim the resident peacock and the herd of deer that occupy the grounds, this March saw the arrival of two rescue lambs, Lucky and Minty, who will live the rest of their lives at Althorp.

In early 2020, meanwhile, the 57-year-old added eight-week-old puppies Forager and Rufus to his brood, sharing a sweet video of the pair running outside.

