Charles Spencer shares beautiful spring scene at Althorp House Princess Diana's brother is custodian of the family home

Charles Spencer shared a lovely video to Twitter at the weekend.

Princess Diana's brother posted a short clip showing the trees and lawn of his family home, Althorp House, bathed in spring sunshine.

The bare trees were counterbalanced by a bright blue sky and a soundtrack of bird calls that seemed to herald the arrival of a new season.

Charles captioned the video: "Bird song medley, with woodpeckers providing the bass in the background..."

His fans were quick to share their delight, with one writing: "It’s amazing how 18 seconds of glorious song can transport you to another place. Thank you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares stunning spring scene at family home

Others replied: "One of life's pleasures...bird song under a cloudless sky, and: "How sweet, love to hear the birds in song."

A fourth responded: "So peaceful, I love it. Thank you for sharing!"

Charles is custodian of the family home

Althorp was the childhood home of Charles and the late Princess of Wales, and the Earl is now custodian of the Northamptonshire estate.

He has been giving his followers on social media glimpses into life at the stately home during lockdown, and earlier this week shared a photo taken in the stunning surroundings of Althorp's library.

Taking to Twitter, Charles retweeted a post from Althorp's official account which showed him holding a piece of paper as he sat on a red leather sofa inside the beautiful library.

The Earl recently shared a photo from Althorp's impressive library

There was a table in front of him and several shelves of books behind him, along with some lovely painted portraits.

The tweet read: "The Library at @AlthorpHouse this afternoon, with @cspencer1508 reading a sonnet by Keats for this evening’s @magdalenoxford event marking the 200th anniversary of the great poet’s death. #bicentenary #poem #oxforduniversity."

Charles' followers were quick to share their love for his surroundings, with one posting hearts in response and another writing: "I love your library. It may be my favourite room! Have a wonderful event!"

