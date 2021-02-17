Charles Spencer shares stunning throwback photo of family home Princess Diana's brother posted the image to Twitter

Charles Spencer shared a previously unseen photo of his family home, Althorp House, this week.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he posted a stunning snapshot which was taken before the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Charles Spencer reveals the most upsetting part of The Crown

Snapped in the spacious grounds of Althorp House, the atmospheric image showed off the perfectly tended estate with darkening clouds gathered overhead.

The Earl captioned the gorgeous picture: "Before the pandemic: @AlthorpHouse in autumn light."

His followers rushed to compliment the photo, and to express their desire to visit the stately home in the future.

One wrote: "After we can travel again. My family and I would love to take one of the tours you offer! Hopefully next summer!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares stunning addition to family home Althorp House

Another replied: "Lovely big sky photo. There is hope on the horizon, we just have to be a little more patient for a little while longer."

SEE: Charles Spencer shows off glorious lake at country mansion

MORE: Charles Spencer offers sympathy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A third chimed in: "Charles, you are so lucky to live in such a magical home."

The beautiful image was captured before the pandemic

The Earl is custodian of the Spencer family home, where he and his sister Diana, Princess of Wales both grew up and where the late Princess was laid to rest.

Tourist visits to Althorp have been paused over the last few months, but Charles has been sharing glimpses of the residence with his followers on social media.

Last month, he posted a short video which showed the stunning surroundings of the country estate in the snow.

The light dusting gave the residence's grounds a magical air, which was enhanced by a deep pink sunrise.

Last month, the Earl shared the estate's breathtaking snowy sunrise

Charles captioned the lovely video: "A glorious sight this morning," and his followers were quick to agree.

One responded: "Brilliant footage"

Another added: "Stunning - isn’t nature wondrerful? [sic] We have thick snow in Oxfordshire - just fallen in the past half hour!"

A third teased: "I could force myself to live there, at a push," adding crying-laughing and heart emojis.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.