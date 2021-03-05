Meghan Markle says she feels 'liberated' to be able to speak for herself in Oprah interview The primetime interview will air in the US on Sunday 7 March

The Duchess of Sussex said she feels "liberated" and "able to speak for myself" in a fourth preview clip released by CBS ahead of Sunday's screening of their Oprah Winfrey interview in the US on Sunday.

The US chat show host also revealed she first approached the Duchess for an interview a few months before Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding in May 2018 - which Oprah attended.

When asked by Oprah: "What is right about this time?" Meghan responded: "That we're on the other side of a lot of life experience that's happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then."

The Duchess said about that initial approach to sit down with the US broadcaster in Febuary 2018: "That wasn't my choice to make.

"So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is… different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes."

In a clip released on Thursday, Meghan was heard speaking for the first time during the interview.

In the 30-second clip, Oprah is seen asking the Duchess: "How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?"

She replies: "I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.

"And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I … there is a lot that has been lost already."

The video was released early on Thursday morning – just hours after Buckingham Palace confirmed it was launching an investigation into claims that Meghan had bullied former royal staff members.

The interview airs on 7 March

In earlier clips shared by CBS, Oprah questioned Meghan whether she was "silent or silenced", and later asked the Duchess: "Almost unsurvivable. Sounds like there was a breaking point?"

The video then cut to Harry, who remarked: "My biggest fear was history repeating itself."

At the end of the first preview, Oprah, who is also one of Meghan and Harry's neighbours in their Montecito neighbourhood in California, told the couple: "You've said some pretty shocking things here."

In the second clip, the Prince said he is grateful to have had Meghan's support during his exit from royal life, while also drawing comparisons with his late mother, Princess Diana.

He tells Oprah: "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago.

"Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the highly anticipated interview on ITV on Monday at 9pm.

Harry and Meghan are now living in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their one-year-old son Archie after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

The couple announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their second child this year.

