The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed she is taking a short Instagram break from her online book club, but reassured fans: "Please don't desert us because I promise you, we won't leave you with a blank page."

Camilla, 73, appeared in a new video message on Wednesday to thank followers at the end of the first season of her Reading Room, which was launched in January.

The Duchess told her nearly 95,000 followers: "I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the authors who have made my Reading Room possible, and also to all you followers.

"We're going to have a bit of a break now to catch up with a bit more reading.

"We haven't gone completely. There are going to be lots of small, exciting things coming up on the Reading Room, so please don't desert us because I promise you, we won't leave you with a blank page.

"So, thank you very much for joining me and I look forward to seeing you all again or hearing your comments which I love reading, on the 16 April.

"So till then happy reading. And Happy Easter."

The Duchess is patron of several literacy charities

Royal fans thanked the Duchess for her message in the comments, with one writing: "Thank you for taking the time to encourage us in this way along with introducing wonderful authors such as Charlie Mackesy, whose book gives endless delight."

Another said: "The reading room was a wonderful idea, I am very much looking forward to season two." A third said: "Thank YOU. Really enjoyed the discussions and being introduced to new authors."

Camilla has been delighting followers with her reading recommendations, as well as sharing videos of some of her favourite authors, including William Boyd, Charlie Mackesy, Delia Owens and Hilary Mantel.

She even teamed up with Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones to share their love of Delia Owens' novel Where The Crawdads Sing – of which the British actress is due to star in a film adaptation.

The Duchess holds seven patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize for a number of years.

