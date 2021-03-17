Royal baby effect: Princess Eugenie's son August follows in Prince George's footsteps The royal mum celebrated her first Mother's Day on Sunday

A Kent-based business owner described it as "a dream come true" after Princess Eugenie posted a Mother's Day photo of her baby son August wearing a pair of her leggings.

Audrey Williams, who runs the online fashion and homeware boutique, The English Beagle, revealed her surprise to HELLO! after the sweet image appeared on the royal's Instagram account on Sunday.

"For me as a small business, it's like a dream come true, it's amazing," Audrey tells HELLO!

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who was born on 9 February, was dressed in a white knitted top and a pair of £16 whale-print leggings made by Audrey and her sewing machine.

And like his royal cousins, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the tot is proving to be a trend-setter, with Audrey telling HELLO! that orders for the whale-print leggings are now on a six-week lead time.

Baby August was pictured wearing whale-print leggings from The English Beagle

The Princess wrote in the caption: "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day.

"I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990.

"You've taught me so much. Happy Mother's Day to all."

Eugenie's post has received almost 300,000 likes on the social media site and for the first time since setting up The English Beagle in 2017, Audrey has received enquiries from customers overseas, thanks to the royal baby effect.

Audrey, who is originally from Cape Town, South Africa, has a long background in fashion and textiles, having spent 20 years travelling the world visiting wholesalers.

The English Beagle was inspired by Audrey's dog Suzy

The English Beagle, coined by Audrey's daughter and inspired by her beloved dog Suzy, who sadly recently passed away, specialises in women's skirts and leggings, as well as maternity wear and children's clothing in an array of beautiful, vibrant patterns and prints.

As a small business herself, Audrey also sources her fabrics from other small businesses within the UK to continue that support.

She tells HELLO!: "The English Beagle stands for family, and whether it be the clothes you wear or who you spend your time with, it's building that family - be it with the small business community or a community of businesses around you that you spend your time with."

Visit The English Beagle at theenglishbeagle.com

