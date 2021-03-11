Clarence House shared a series of photos of the Duchess of Cornwall as she joined a video reception with Women of the World to mark International Women's Day on Monday.

The first image showed Camilla, 73, sitting at her desk in the Morning Room at her and Prince Charles' London residence, and HELLO! couldn't help but notice she was surrounded by some sweet family photos – including one of her step-grandson Prince George.

Firstly, a photo of Charles and Camilla could be seen on the cabinet behind the Duchess, placed just in front of an arched mirror.

The portrait shows the couple sharing a romantic moment while sitting on a bench together in their garden at Clarence House and was taken by Hugo Burnand in summer 2018. Charles and Camilla later shared the image as their official Christmas card photo for that year.

The Duchess' office has some sweet family photos on display

Another personal photograph of the Duchess and her husband was on display, front and centre of her desk. The snap, which was taken by a friend in 2015, shows the couple cuddling up together while enjoying a walk on holiday in Scotland.

The heir to the throne and his wife loved it so much they also decided to use it for their Christmas card photo in 2015.

The portrait used for Charles' and Camilla's Christmas card in 2018

And on a small wooden side table at the far end of the room next to the windows, an official photo of Charles and the Queen at Prince George's christening in the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace could be seen.

Prince William is standing next to his father while holding baby George in the historic photo taken in 2013, which featured four generations of the royal family.

The Duchess of Cornwall isn't the only royal with personal photos on display at her home office.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge added photos of their children, George, Charlotte and Louis to their working space while taking calls from Sandringham House while they were residing in Norfolk during lockdown.

William and Kate returned to London earlier this week in time for their eldest children to go back to their classrooms following restrictions being lifted.

The Countess of Wessex also keeps pictures of her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, on display at her Surrey home Bagshot Park.

