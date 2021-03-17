Duchess Camilla's incredible Chanel collection revealed - and why she treasures it so much

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall is fond of her designer accessories, and it appears she may have a favourite luxury fashion label - Chanel!

Camilla certainly seems to covet some classic pieces from the timeless brand, and regularly wears her toe cap pumps from Chanel. She also owns some gorgeous handbags from the French fashion house.

In fact, it's said that the royal could have an attachment to the label because of its iconic interlinking 'CC' logo - which could stand for Charles and Camilla. How lovely is that?

Duchess Camilla loves her classic Chanel pieces

The Duchess' more recent Chanel purchase is her Top Handle Flap Bag in classic black caviar leather with gold hardware. Camilla has opted to remove the cross-body strap from the bag, and carries it using the leather handle.

WATCH: Duchess Camilla: Queen of fashion

It's not known when she purchased the bag, but she's carried it during a number of engagements in 2020 and 2021.

A closer look at her Chanel top handle bag

Perhaps Camilla's most-worn items are her classic toe-cap pumps from Chanel, which she has been pictured wearing since 2005. Effortlessly chic, they never go out of style - and we love to see her wearing them.

Wearing her Chanel pumps with her Fendi handbag

Sadly, the exact style is no longer available to shop directly from the brand, but there are modern interpretations. Keep your eye on the vintage and pre-loved market for similar versions.

Carrying a Chanel shoulder bag in 2005

Camilla has another bag in her collection that we haven't seen for many years, but would fit perfectly in her wardrobe today! Her small rectangle bag, seen here in 2005, is the perfect handy size.

1990 Chanel bag, £4,626, Farfetch

If you love the royal's classic Chanel style, you can shop a number of immaculate vintage pieces at Farfetch, or scour the likes of Vestiaire Collective for a bargain.

We wonder if stylish Camilla has any more Chanel pieces stashed away in her closet that are yet to be seen...

