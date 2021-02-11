Duchess of Cornwall teams up with Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones The actress is set to star in the film adaptation

The Duchess of Cornwall has teamed up with Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones to share their love of one of Camilla's favourite books.

The 22-year-old British actress appeared in a video for the Duchess of Cornwall's online book club, the Reading Room, on Thursday, in which she spoke about how one of Camilla's chosen novels "will stay with me forever".

Daisy has landed the role of Kya in the film adaptation of Delia Owens' bestselling book Where The Crawdads Sing.

In the video posted on the online book club's Instagram account, she spoke about how she felt "so privileged and excited" to be playing the character.

"I just feel that this idea of isolation was such a resonant one when I read it because of the climate that we're currently living in," Daisy said.

"We've all experienced such loneliness and disconnect to our friends and our family because of the pandemic, so being able to escape into Kya's world and see how she finds comfort and solace and love through the connections she makes with the beautiful natural world that's around her I just found incredibly comforting and moving."

Daisy appeared in a video for the Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room

She added: "I just feel so privileged and excited to be able to be playing her. I think she's such a special character and such a special person and I think this book will stay with me forever, so to be able to step inside her world for the next few months, I just feel very lucky and I could not recommend this book enough."

Where The Crawdads Sing, directed by Olivia Newman, is due for release in 2022.

Daisy shot to fame last year after appearing as Irish teenager Marianne in BBC Three's Normal People, alongside co-star Paul Mescal.

The Duchess shared her first four reading recommendations for her online book club in January, which were Dame Hilary Mantel's The Mirror And The Light, William Boyd's Restless, Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens and The Architect's Apprentice by Elif Shafak.

Camilla holds seven patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize for a number of years.

