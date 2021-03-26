Duchess of Cornwall reveals fun bonding sessions with her grandchildren This is so sweet!

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has revealed the activity that she enjoys doing with her grandchildren – and it's adorable.

Speaking on her Reading Room channel, Camilla spoke about her love of reading to her grandchildren.

"I read to my children and now I read to my grandchildren," she said while sat in an extravagant living room on a green velvet armchair.

WATCH: Duchess of Cornwall reveals fun activity she does with grandchildren

The Duchess looked elegant as she wore a blue jumper, with a white shirt underneath.

She continued, saying: "I love it. I read to them when they were absolutely tiny and they've got older and older and older, and now they actually read to me."

Camilla then praised the work of Beanstalk, a charity which trains volunteers to go into schools and read with children in one-on-one sessions.

"It's so important, I think, to just, you know, read from an early age," she concluded.

The Duchess spoke about the importantance of reading from a young age

The Reading Room Instagram account added that the Easter holidays were a "perfect time to enjoy reading with the children in your life."

It revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall would soon be unveiling her favourite children's books, as well as some recommendations for younger readers.

Many fans praised the video in the comments, as one wrote: "Wonderful! My mom read to me growing up and it definitely helped foster a love of reading in me."

Prince Charles and Camilla recently returned from Greece

Another said: "Such a sweet video, you can really feel her enthusiasm and it's so contagious."

The video was released shortly after the Duchess returned home from Greece with Prince Charles.

The royal couple attended a ceremony at the Memorial of the Unknown Soldier at Syntagma Square, where Prince Charles laid a wreath - before they watched the Independence Day Military Parade.

Charles and Camilla also joined President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her partner Pavlos Kotsonis at her official residence for tea.

As the royals departed on their private jet, the Duchess was wearing two of her favourite Chanel pieces - her top handle handbag and classic pumps - Camilla looked beautiful in the chic outfit, which was also a perfect choice for her earlier formal engagements.

