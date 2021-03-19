Hilarious mishap features in new picture of Duchess of Cornwall Royals, they're just like us!

We've all left the price tag on a gift or card and it turns out the royals may be just like us!

A card gifted to the Duchess of Cornwall has been pictured on her desk at Clarence House with a £3 price tag on the back, although it is unclear who may have sent her the card.

With Mother's Day being celebrated in the UK last weekend, it could have even been from her own children, Tom Parker Bowles or daughter Laura Lopes.

"I love that someone has sent Camilla a card and left the price on the back," commented one fan.

Oops - can you spot the mistake?

The picture was shared on the Royal Family's official Twitter page, and show Camilla hard at work volunteering as part of the NHS' Royal Voluntary Service.

"The Duchess of Cornwall befriended 86 year-old Doris via the scheme and The Duchess of Cambridge is in regular contact with 85 year-old Len," shared the account, alongside pictures of 76-year-old Camilla on the phone and sitting with Doris .

In another snap, Kate can be seen talking to Len.

Camilla joined the Queen on the call with the RVS

Earlier in the day, Camilla joined a call with the Queen and other volunteers.

The Queen hailed the "wonderful work" of volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic, thanking them for their "great, great help, over this very difficult year".

Nearly a year on from the UK's first national lockdown, Her Majesty joined the Duchess of Cornwall on a video call to Royal Voluntary Service chief executive Catherine Johnston and four RVS volunteers.

The Queen hailed their "wonderful work"

She told them: "Thank you very much indeed, very interesting to hear what you (have) been doing.

"I think it's wonderful work and I do thank everybody for, and all the others too, who have been volunteering it’s been a great, great help, over this very difficult year. Very nice to meet you all."

The monarch, who is patron of the RVS, and Camilla, the charity's President, heard how more than a million new volunteers have signed up since last March, taking the organisation's total to 12.7million.

