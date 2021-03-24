We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall was the epitome of elegance as she stepped off the plane in Athens, Greece, to begin her two-day visit with her husband Prince Charles.

Camilla opted for a white and blue outfit, which was perhaps deliberately chosen as a nod to the Greek flag.

Her Fiona Clare dress had long sleeves and a flowing skirt that was visible underneath her white cape coat. The chic, tailored design by Anna Valentine gave her look a modern twist.

As usual, the Duchess turned to her trusty accessories of black leather gloves and a black handbag – even coordinating her face mask.

Ensuring she remains safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and abides by the Greek requirements to wear masks in public, Camilla opted for a black face covering decorated with Prince of Wales feathers – a pretty design that was sent to her by a member of the public.

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out in a blue and white outfit as she arrived in Greece

During their whirlwind visit, Prince Charles, 72, and Camilla, 73, will attend the Bicentenary Independence Day celebrations, at the request of the British Government.

They will head to a reception at the newly reopened National Gallery of Greece, before attending a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Syntagma Square and a traditional military parade on 25 March.

Duchess Camilla wore another blue dress by Fiona Clare recently

Camilla has long been a fan of the colour blue and even chose a pretty pastel hue for her latest appearance with Her Majesty The Queen.

As she took part in a video call to recognise and thank volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service, Camilla wore her blue pleated dress by Fiona Clare, while the Queen opted for a navy blue floral dress.

The Duchess accessorised with her Golden Kiwi pendant from Jens Hansen - which was a special gift dating back to a trip to New Zealand in 2015.

