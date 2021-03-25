Duchess Camilla rocks double Chanel to board plane home from Greece - and she looks incredible The royal returned home from the short overseas visit

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall boarded their private plane on Thursday afternoon to return to the UK following their short royal visit to Greece - and Camilla certainly travelled in style in her luxurious outfit.

The royal wore an elegant navy coat dress for her day of engagements, before heading straight to Athens International Airport to journey home.

Wearing two of her favourite Chanel pieces - her top handle handbag and classic pumps - Camilla looked beautiful in the chic outfit, which was also a perfect choice for her earlier formal engagements.

Camilla arrived at the airport in style

She added diamond and pearl jewellery to the look, too, finishing with a matching face mask and a sparkling knot brooch. Of course, she may well have got changed into something more comfortable on the plane!

WATCH: Prince Charles makes a moving speech about his love of Greece

The royal couple attended a ceremony at the Memorial of the Unknown Soldier at Syntagma Square, where Prince Charles laid a wreath - before they watched the Independence Day Military Parade.

Charles and Camilla also joined President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her partner Pavlos Kotsonis at her official residence for tea.

The couple attended the Independence Day Military Parade

It was a whirlwind overseas visit, and we also saw a touch of glamour as the couple attended a state dinner on Wednesday night - which saw Camilla wear a beautiful pale blue gown for the affair.

After the pictures were shared on the Clarence House official Instagram page, many royal fans couldn't help but comment on her beautiful flowing look.

Camilla wore a beautiful kaftan gown at the state dinner

"Wow, okay, Camilla's outfit is pretty amazing, made me stop to look at the post and read it," one said - with another follower adding: "The Duchess looks absolutely gorgeous."

Another said of the engagement: "So, so lovely to see something like that again! They looked wonderful, Camilla gave me Aladdin vibes with that outfit - absolutely stunning!"