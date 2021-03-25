Fiona Ward
The Duchess of Cornwall wore a Chanel handbag and shoes to travel home from her royal tour of Greece - see her luxurious outfit
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall boarded their private plane on Thursday afternoon to return to the UK following their short royal visit to Greece - and Camilla certainly travelled in style in her luxurious outfit.
The royal wore an elegant navy coat dress for her day of engagements, before heading straight to Athens International Airport to journey home.
MORE: Duchess Camilla's incredible Chanel collection revealed - and why she treasures it so much
Wearing two of her favourite Chanel pieces - her top handle handbag and classic pumps - Camilla looked beautiful in the chic outfit, which was also a perfect choice for her earlier formal engagements.
Camilla arrived at the airport in style
She added diamond and pearl jewellery to the look, too, finishing with a matching face mask and a sparkling knot brooch. Of course, she may well have got changed into something more comfortable on the plane!
WATCH: Prince Charles makes a moving speech about his love of Greece
The royal couple attended a ceremony at the Memorial of the Unknown Soldier at Syntagma Square, where Prince Charles laid a wreath - before they watched the Independence Day Military Parade.
MORE: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's lockdown home is the most charming royal residence
Charles and Camilla also joined President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her partner Pavlos Kotsonis at her official residence for tea.
The couple attended the Independence Day Military Parade
It was a whirlwind overseas visit, and we also saw a touch of glamour as the couple attended a state dinner on Wednesday night - which saw Camilla wear a beautiful pale blue gown for the affair.
READ: Duchess Camilla collects these £5000 jewels - and her choices are adorable
After the pictures were shared on the Clarence House official Instagram page, many royal fans couldn't help but comment on her beautiful flowing look.
Camilla wore a beautiful kaftan gown at the state dinner
"Wow, okay, Camilla's outfit is pretty amazing, made me stop to look at the post and read it," one said - with another follower adding: "The Duchess looks absolutely gorgeous."
Another said of the engagement: "So, so lovely to see something like that again! They looked wonderful, Camilla gave me Aladdin vibes with that outfit - absolutely stunning!"