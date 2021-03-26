Prince George and Princess Charlotte to change routine weeks after returning to their classrooms The royal siblings attend Thomas's Battersea school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are set to have another change in their daily routine next week.

From Friday, George, seven, and Charlotte, five, will get a break from their studies as they head off on Easter break for the next three weeks.

The royal siblings returned to their classrooms at Thomas's Battersea school in south west London at the beginning of the March as lockdown measures were eased. Prior to that, George and Charlotte had been homeschooled by Prince William and Kate at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Traditionally, the Cambridges tend to spend the school holidays in Norfolk, but they have been residing at Anmer Hall for much of the past year during the pandemic.

Alternatively, they could choose to stay in London, as Kate's family also celebrated the arrival of her sister Pippa Middleton's second child with husband James Matthews on 15 March – a baby girl called Grace Elizabeth Jane.

From Monday 29 March, two households of any size are allowed to meet outdoors, including in a private garden, or six people from any number of households.

This means Kate, William, George, Charlotte and Louis would be allowed to sit in Pippa and James's private garden, where they could meet the baby and see the couple's two-year-old son Arthur as well.

Their mother Carole Middleton has already been spotted visiting Pippa to help out with childcare.

Charlotte's first day of school in 2019

The Duke and Duchess have previously spoken about homeschooling their children during lockdown, with Kate revealing during an interview last Easter: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

In January, the Duchess also joined parents for a frank discussion on family life in lockdown during a video call.

During a quick-fire question session, she admitted that parenting in a pandemic was "exhausting".

Kate added: "I think as parents you've the day-to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives, would have perhaps supported us and helped us with."

The Cambridges have spent much of the lockdowns in Norfolk

George is currently in Year 3 while Charlotte is in Year 1 at the private London school.

It's also thought that two-year-old Prince Louis would have started nursery in January had it not been for the lockdown restrictions.

Although Kensington Palace has not confirmed where the youngest Cambridge will start his education, it seems likely that he will follow his older sister Charlotte and attend Willcocks Nursery School, which is just a short drive away from their London home Kensington Palace.

