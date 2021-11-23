Royal babies who share special connection with the Queen and Prince Philip The monarch has 12 great-grandchildren

The Queen has welcomed four new additions to her family this year, with her granddaughter Princess Beatrice giving birth to her first child Sienna in September.

And some of her great-grandchildren share a special connection with Her Majesty and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi revealed their daughter's full name almost two weeks after her birth, calling her Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, in a sweet nod to the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in tribute to the Queen's childhood nickname, Lilibet.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in tribute to Prince Philip.

Zara and Mike Tindall also named their baby boy Lucas Philip Tindall in honour of the Duke, who passed away at the age of 99 in April.

The couple's second child is Lena Elizabeth Tindall and her middle name pays homage to the Queen.

Eugenie and Jack with their baby son August

Zara's older brother, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn, who divorced earlier this year, named their youngest daughter Isla Elizabeth Phillips in 2012.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also revealed their daughter's full name as Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana following her birth in 2015.

Royal cousins Lena Tindall and Isla Phillips have the middle name Elizabeth

And it's not just the Queen's great-grandchildren who share a special connection – every couple in the monarch's immediate family has chosen to give one of their children the middle name Elizabeth.

Princess Anne's full name is Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, while her daughter is Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's firstborn daughter is Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary. Likewise, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's daughter is Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor.

When it comes to welcoming the next generations of the family in future, you can almost guarantee that one of them will have the middle name Elizabeth.

