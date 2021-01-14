Kate Middleton embracing life in lockdown with George, Charlotte and Louis The Cambridges are reportedly residing at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are believed to be residing at Anmer Hall during England's third lockdown.

Their Norfolk abode is usually their go-to residence during the children's school holidays, Christmas and for some downtime away from London.

Prince William and Kate's sprawling country estate offers them privacy, where they can enjoy the outside with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and before the coronavirus outbreak, they could host friends for dinner parties, such as William and Rosie van Cutsem, and Robert and Hannah Carter.

READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's sprawling country home was designed by the Duchess - inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton reveals how homeschooling is going on This Morning interview

HELLO! looks at what the Cambridges could get up to when they're not otherwise engaged in their royal duties or homeschooling…

Nature walks

William and Kate have previously spoken about their family's love of being outside. Back in February 2020, the Duchess appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast and when host Giovanna Fletcher prompted the Duchess to complete the sentence, "I'm happy when…," Kate replied: "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

MORE: 5 ways Kate Middleton has adopted the Queen's mothering style

MORE: How Prince William and Kate Middleton are homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte during lockdown

William and Kate, pictured in Ireland in 2020, love being outside with their children

In the ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All, the Duke also said of his eldest son George: "Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors… They find a bug or they love watching how bees are forming the honey.

"George, particularly, if he's not outdoors he's quite like a caged animal. He needs to get outside."

William also revealed that the children had helped with lambing on a farm during February half-term last year.

Baking

The Duchess has previously shared her love of making her children's birthday cakes with Mary Berry, telling the TV cook: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Kate, who has just celebrated her 39th birthday, has Prince Louis' third and Princess Charlotte's fourth birthdays to look forward to this spring, while William and George will celebrate their special days in the summer.

MORE: 6 surprising ways Kate Middleton and Prince William broke wedding tradition

The Cambridges baked cupcakes for care home residents

During the first national lockdown last April, the Cambridges and their children also made pasta meals and delivered them to elderly residents living on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

And in autumn half-term last year, Kate and their children even baked cupcakes to send to one of the Royal British Legion's care homes in Norfolk to support the Poppy Appeal.

Keeping active

Anmer Hall reportedly has its own tennis courts and swimming pool, and no doubt Kate has been practising her serve.

The Duchess, who has attended Wimbledon almost every year since joining the royal family, was reportedly receiving lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham before the first national lockdown.

And Prince George seems to have inherited his mother's love of the sport and has even played tennis with his favourite player Roger Federer in the past!

MORE: Kate Middleton's sweet reason for carrying her bag in her left hand

Sporty Kate loves tennis, swimming and sailing

The Cambridges are all said to be confident in the water, with William revealing to channel swimmer Eileen Fenton in 2019 that the royals were a "family of swimmers".

Eileen added: "He said that he and his wife make sure the children can swim and they all go and they swim quite well. I can remember seeing when the Queen was young and her sister Princess Margaret - we used to see them swimming in pictures. He said the whole family have done it."

During February half-term in 2019, Kate was even spotted swimming with George and Charlotte at a luxury hotel complex in Norfolk and even organised races for the young royals during their visit.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.