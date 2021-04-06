The Queen's Easter weekend was so different this year The monarch is currently residing at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip

The Queen celebrated Easter Sunday privately at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh over the weekend.

While the monarch usually celebrates the occasion in her own home, traditionally she is surrounded by her family members after attending the Easter Sunday church service.

Like last year, Her Majesty did not publicly attend church and while she recorded her first ever audio message to commemorate Easter in 2020, this year a simple video of daffodils blooming in The Green Park close to Buckingham Palace was shared on the royal family's Instagram account on Thursday instead.

The caption read: "Wishing our followers a peaceful Easter Weekend."

READ: Royals' Easter photos at home: Kate Middleton, Sarah Ferguson, more

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen reveals delight on first public outing of 2021

Royal fans were treated to new photos of the Queen, 94, enjoying a socially distanced walk with her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, 72, in the grounds of Frogmore House in Windsor on 23 March, after restrictions in the UK were eased.

The monarch wrapped up in a dark green overcoat and boots for her stroll, accessorising with a silk printed scarf. Meanwhile, Prince Charles donned a camel coat over a white shirt and grey trousers.

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares sweet new family snap as she celebrates Easter

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's Easter video has fans asking questions

Buckingham Palace shared new photos of the Queen and Prince Charles

The Queen and Prince Philip have resided at Windsor Castle for most of the past year during the pandemic. She made her first in-person outing of 2021 last Wednesday, travelling to Runnymede in Surrey to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Air Force at the CWGC Air Forces Memorial.

Traditionally, the monarch would attend the Maundy Thursday service before Easter weekend, however once again this year's service was cancelled due to the pandemic.

She revealed her sadness over its cancellation in a letter sent to the 190 recipients, who have been recognised by their dioceses for their outstanding contributions to their local church and community life.

The monarch wrote: "I am sure you will be sad, as I am, that present circumstances make it impossible for that service to take place. I hope however that this Maundy Gift will remind you for years to come that your efforts have been truly appreciated."

Mother and son enjoyed a walk in the grounds of Frogmore House in Windsor

While royal fans usually get to see the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor, this year it's understood that Prince William and Kate spent the time privately with their children.

On their official Instagram page, Kensington Royal, a video showed a milk chocolate egg covered with white chocolate writing that read 'Happy Easter' being smashed into little pieces with a rolling pin. The caption read: "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter."

Clarence House also shared a video of Charles narrating a verse of God's Grandeur by poet and Catholic priest Gerard Manley Hopkins.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.