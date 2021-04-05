Princess Eugenie shares sweet new family snap as she celebrates Easter The mum-of-one took to the social media site to share the snap

Princess Eugenie has shared a sweet snap of her family under the blossom trees, wishing followers a happy Easter.

The mum-of-one took to the social media site to share the picture, which saw Eugenie and husband Jack Brookbanks posing for the camera.

Baby August was wrapped up in a baby carrier on Jack's chest.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Easter and a blossoming Spring," Eugenie captioned the post.

MORE: Meet the 2021 royal baby club: Meghan, Sofia, Pippa and more pregnant royals!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie welcomes baby boy with Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie was wearing a floral-patterned blue maxi dress with a V-cut neckline, and what appeared to be a cardigan tucked over her arm.

Eugenie and Jack became first-time parents with the birth of baby August on 9 February.

The tot, whose full name is August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, is eleventh-in-line to the throne behind his mother.

The pair wished followers a happy Easter

The Princess shared an adorable image of her baby son wearing a knitted top and whale-printed leggings laying amongst daffodils in her garden to mark her first Mother's Day in mid-March.

"I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day," Eugenie wrote in the caption.

The 31-year-old also shared new images of her baby son with royal fans as she thanked them for their birthday wishes later in the month.

August was born in February

Taking to Instagram, the new royal mum posted a series of sweet snaps of her and Jack cradling baby August.

The tot was pictured wearing a personalised embroidered cardigan, made by Uncool Wool, and a star-printed hat from JoJo Maman Bebe.

Eugenie captioned the post: "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday... I got the best present I could ask for!!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.