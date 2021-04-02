The Queen and Prince Charles look so happy in adorable new family photos The royals enjoyed a blissful walk

The Queen and Prince Charles enjoyed a beautiful mother-son moment as they spent some quality time together recently at Frogmore House.

In two new photos taken by Chris Jackson and shared by Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty and the future King looked blissfully happy as they took in the sunshine for a walk in the garden of the Windsor estate.

Charles was seen strolling alongside his 94-year-old mother, who looked in great spirits as the pair shared a joke together.

The Queen looked elegant in a chic jacket with caped detailing on the sleeves, wearing a patterned silk scarf covering her hair. Meanwhile, Charles opted for a smart camel coat and dark trousers for the occasion.

The new portraits featured the perfect spring backdrop, with vibrant daffodils and pink blossoms lining the path during their picturesque walk.

The photos come after the Queen revealed her sadness over this year's cancelled Maundy Thursday service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally, the monarch would meet the recipients' in-person at a church service, where she would distribute the specially-minted coins, known as the Maundy Gift.

However, like last year, the Maundy Gift and a letter from the Queen have been delivered to recipients by post, instead.

The monarch wrote: "I am sure you will be sad, as I am, that present circumstances make it impossible for that service to take place. I hope however that this Maundy Gift will remind you for years to come that your efforts have been truly appreciated."

The 190 recipients are pensioners, one man and one woman for each of the Queen's 95 years, who have been recognised by their dioceses for their outstanding contributions to their local church and community life.

Each recipient receives two purses, one red and one white, which have been blessed by the Sub-Dean at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

This year's coins have been newly minted to commemorate Her Majesty's 95th birthday in April and the 50th anniversary of Decimal Day.

