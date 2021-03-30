The Queen had a special reason to celebrate this week A post was shared on the Royal Family's Twitter account

The Queen celebrated a major milestone this week with a post shared on the official Royal Family's Twitter account.

The 94-year-old monarch is a proud patron of The Royal Albert Hall and in honour of its 150th birthday, a short message on behalf of the Queen was shared with the public.

MORE: The Queen to spend extra time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - here's why

It read, "Happy 150th birthday to #RoyalAlbertHall," along with theatre masks and a celebratory emoji. "Her Majesty The Queen is Patron of @RoyalAlbertHall."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen 'flushed scarlet' after compliment from Prince Philip

The landmark occasion was also commemorated on the concert hall's Twitter page. "It's our birthday!" the message read. "On this day in 1871, Queen Victoria officially opened the Royal Albert Hall, built in honour of her beloved, late husband, Prince Albert. We so wish we were spending this special day with you."

MORE: The Queen's hilarious royal tour pranks revealed

READ: The Queen's 95th birthday celebrations are already underway

The Queen has a long-standing history with the south Kensington landmark. After ascending to the throne in February 1952, her first official visit to the Hall as head of state took place on 6 March 1953 to attend a fundraising concert.

The Queen is Patron of The Royal Albert Hall

Another notable visit took place in 1989. That year, the broadcast Christmas message, a tradition started by George V in 1932, was filmed at the Hall at a Save the Children Christmas concert on 19 December 1989, making it the first time that an audience had heard the speech prior to its Christmas Day airing.

MORE: 21 photos that show the Queen's sweet bond with Prince William

READ: 21 mind-blowing royal homes revealed: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, more

In 1996, meanwhile, one of the most significant political figures of all time, Nelson Mandela, was welcomed to the Hall by the Queen and Prince Charles for Two Nations Celebrate, held to celebrate the South African President's four-day state visit.

Queen Victoria officially opened the hall in 1871

The Queen is preparing for some major personal celebrations this year; on 21 April, the monarch will mark her 95th birthday, while on 10 June, her husband, Prince Philip, will turn 100. In November, the royal couple will also celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.