Who is Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith? Everything you need to know The Duchess of Cambridge has a big family

Almost ten years ago, the nation watched breathlessly as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married at Westminster Abbey.

A new ITV programme, The Day Will and Kate Got Married, chronicles the story behind that momentous day.

It will see many people close to the couple share their reflections, including Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who hasn't been interviewed on television before.

But who is Gary and what is his relationship like with the Duchess and her family?

Read on to find out more…

How is Gary Goldsmith related to Kate Middleton?

Gary is Kate's uncle – the younger brother of her mum, Carole Middleton.

He was an usher at Carole's wedding to Michael and was among the guests at the royal wedding back in 2011.

He first met Prince William at a family dinner party when he and Kate were dating.

Reflecting on the meeting in 2013, Gary exclusively told HELLO!: "When I saw them together you actually just thought, even if he wasn’t going to be the King, they would make a great couple. They were very, very good together."

Gary attended the royal wedding in 2011

What is Gary Goldsmith's relationship with Kate like?

Gary speaks about his niece with pride, telling HELLO!: "She is this confident, clever, caring girl who has taken her responsibilities in marriage and job incredibly seriously. I think everyone thinks she's sincere, in love and doing her job to the best of her ability."

Gary Goldsmith invited the Duke and Duchess to his Ibiza home

Gary, who is a recruitment consultant and a millionaire in his own right, lives in Ibiza, where he enjoys a lavish lifestyle fit for royalty.

Gary owns a luxury home in Ibiza

No wonder, then, that William, Kate, and the Middleton clan enjoyed a stay at the eight-acre luxury property back in 2006, with Gary kindly lending the house out.

The businessman revealed: "Carole asked if the family and Prince William could use it. We organized a whole itinerary for them, including going over to a neighbouring island on a boat… they all had the Ibiza experience from mud baths, to (nightclub) Pacha, to learning how to mix music."

Gary Goldsmith's arrest

The 56-year-old was arrested in 2017 following an argument with his wife, Julie-Ann, which took place in the street in the early hours of the morning.

The businessman was arrested in 2017

A witness reported seeing Gary knock Julie-Ann to the ground and quickly called an ambulance.

Gary was later charged with assault by beating and fined £5000 by the court.

Who is Gary Goldsmith's daughter?

Gary's 19-year-old daughter Tallulah is his only child.

The entrepreneur has been married four times and shares his daughter with his second wife, Luan.

Gary shares daughter Tallulah, pictured, with his ex-wife

Gary and Tallulah were guests at Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire on 20 May 2017, with the bride's uncle sharing a photo of the pair in their finery to Twitter on the big day.

Talking about the difference between his two nieces, Gary commented: "They are different. Kate works really hard at everything. She is brilliant at whatever she turns her hand to, but works at it, throwing herself into everything. Whereas Pip, everything seems to come very easily."

What else has Gary Goldsmith said about Kate and the royal family?

Speaking about Kate's marriage into The Firm, the businessman told ITV: "It’s a fairy tale beyond fairy tales."

He went on: "We come from really humble stock. My father was a painter and decorator, mum was an accounts clerk and their eldest granddaughter was at Westminster Abbey about to marry the future king of this country."

The Day Will and Kate Got Married is on Wednesday night at 9pm on ITV.

