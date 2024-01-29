Princess Kate's sadness at missing special family occasion this week

The Princess of Wales has an incredibly close relationship with her family and this week marks a special occasion for Kate's mother, Carole Middleton.

The businesswoman will celebrate her 69th birthday on Wednesday 31 January.

It's sadly unlikely that Kate, 42, will be able to attend any big family gatherings given her recovery from abdominal surgery.

On Monday, the Princess was discharged from the London Clinic and is now continuing her recovery at her Windsor home, with Kensington Palace adding in a statement that Kate is "making good progress".

The Prince of Wales, 41, has temporarily stepped back from public duties to care for Kate and their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

As well as being cared for by dad William and their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, it's understood that George, Charlotte and Louis have also spent time with Carole and Michael Middleton at their home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, during their mother's hospital stay.

Members of the Middleton family are understood to have visited Kate in hospital, too. The Princess has two younger siblings – Pippa Matthews and James Middleton.

© Getty Kate with her mother Carole at Royal Ascot in 2017

In the past, William and Kate have joined the Middletons on holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique to celebrate Carole's birthday.

And in 2019, Pippa threw a party at her Chelsea home for her mother's 64th birthday. Kate was spotted arriving at the bash, wearing a red off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress.

Carole and Michael sold their family-run business, Party Pieces, which they founded in 1987, to entrepreneur James Sinclair after it felt into administration, it was revealed in May last year.

© Getty Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, at her Christmas concert last December

In a newsletter for Party Pieces last year, Carole spoke about her birthday plans, writing: "Is it just me or has January flown by? Which means it is nearly my birthday. I often go away on holiday for my birthday, but this year I am bringing the sunshine to me by throwing a party featuring lots of bright and bold colours."

And during lockdown in 2021, Carole revealed how she made the most of her special day even when she couldn't see family and friends.

She wrote on an Instagram post: "If, like me, your birthday falls during the cold, dark days of winter, your loved ones can still make the day full of surprises. Our customers have been transforming their surroundings with our sparkly backdrops and bright balloons for small ‘at-home’ parties for their household. It may not be how we imagined we would be celebrating, but a little effort can still lift the spirits and bring some joy. This year it’s down to my husband to help me mark my day - no pressure!"

© Getty Kate's siblings James and Pippa

Carole met flight dispatcher Michael when they both worked for British Airways. The couple married in 1980 and welcomed eldest daughter and future royal Catherine two years later. Second daughter Pippa arrived in 1983, followed by son James in 1987.

The couple are grandparents to George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as Pippa's three children – Arthur, Grace and Rose. They welcomed their seventh grandchild last night with the arrival of James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's son, Inigo.

