Celebrity Big Brother 2024 full line-up: From Strictly star to former This Morning host

Celebrity Big Brother returns to our screens after six years on Monday night and will introduce viewers to a brand new batch of celebrity housemates.

But which famous faces are heading into the iconic Big Brother house? From Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin to Princess Kate's uncle, find out who is rumoured to be taking part this year.

Fern Britton © S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock 66-year-old presenter Fern Britton is best known for her work on ITV's This Morning, which she hosted for six years alongside Phillip Schofield. The London-born TV star also presented Ready Steady Cook in the 1990s and participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2012. She's also published a number of bestselling novels and non-fiction books.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu © Photo: Rex Reality star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu made her name as the winner of the 2022 series of Love Island. Since leaving the villa, Ekin-su has appeared on a range of other reality shows, including Dancing on Ice, The Wheel and The Traitors US.

Lauren Simon © @lauren_simon_835/Instagram Lauren Simon is a familiar face on our screens as an original cast member of ITVBe's Real Housewives of Cheshire. In 2018, Lauren split from her husband, property developer Paul Simon, with whom she shares two daughters, Gigi and Kika.



Gary Goldsmith © Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock Businessman Gary Goldsmith is perhaps best known for being the uncle of Princess Kate. The 58-year-old, who is the brother of Kate's mum Carole Middleton, made his fortune in IT recruitment, selling his business Computer Futures for £17million in 2005.

Louis Walsh Music mogul Louis Walsh is a household name thanks to the ten years he spent as a judge on The X-Factor, where he mentored the likes of JLS and Megan McKenna. He's also best known as the long-time manager of Irish boybands Westlife and Boyzone.

Levi Roots © David Fisher/Shutterstock Levi Roots rose to fame after appearing on Dragons' Den back in 2007, when he asked the panel for a £50,000 investment in his business, Reggae Reggae Sauce. One of the show's biggest success stories, Levi's product has been stocked in various major supermarkets and is now worth an estimated £30 million.

Nikita Kuzmin © Stuart C. Wilson Strictly professional Nikita Kuzmin has been on our screens for a few years now, having joined the BBC show back in 2021. Over the years, he's been paired with social media star Tilly Ramsey, Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds, and was most recently partnered with Bad Education actor Layton Williams.

David Potts © Shutterstock Big Brother wouldn't be David's first appearance on a reality TV show. The 30-year-old is perhaps best known for appearing on Ibiza Weekender, but has also been featured on Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Dinner Date, Celebs on the Farm, and Celebrity Karaoke Club.

Zeze Millz © @zezemillz/Instagram Zeze Millz is a social media star best known for hosting her YouTube show, The Zeze Millz Show, where she's interviewed the likes of Akon and N-Dubz.

Marisha Wallace © @marishawallace/Instagram Broadway star Marisha Wallace, 38, has appeared in several hit stage shows, including Aladdin, Hairspray, Waitress, and Dream Girls, and even received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress for her performance as Ado Annie in Oklahoma!.

Colson Smith © colsonjsmith/instagram Actor Colson Smith made his name on the Coronation Street cobbles as Craig Tinker. The 25-year-old is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on the ITV series The Games in 2022.

Sharon Osbourne © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Louis Walsh isn't the only X-Factor star heading into the Big Brother house. Sharon Osbourne, who judged on the show for six seasons, and also appeared on America's Got Talent for five years, is a TV icon and the wife of musician Ozzy Osbourne.

Bradley Riches © James Gourley/Shutterstock 24-year-old actor Bradley Riches is best recognised for his role in Netflix's Heartstopper, in which he played James McEwan. He's also an author, having written "A" Different Kind Of Superpower, which teaches children to celebrate neurodivergence as a superpower.

Celebrity Big Brother begins on Monday 4 March on ITV.