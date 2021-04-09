Royals and celebrities react to Prince Philip's death - see tributes The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away aged 99

Tributes from world leaders and celebrities have come flooding in following the tragic news of Prince Philip's death aged 99. The Duke of Edinburgh underwent heart surgery last month after a four-week stay in hospital, and had been residing at Windsor Castle with the Queen when the sad news broke on Friday 9 April.

European royal families have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a "great friend" who "never ceased to leave an unforgettable impression".

The Dutch royal family offered its "heartfelt sympathy" to the Queen. King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands said: "It is with great respect that we remember His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Throughout his long life, he committed himself with dedication to the British people and to his many duties and responsibilities.

"His lively personality never ceased to leave an unforgettable impression. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy goes out to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and all the members of the Royal Family."

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden branded Philip remained "an inspiration to us all". He said: "The Queen and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Prince Philip has been a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued. His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all We offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom."

The Belgian Royal Palace said it was "deeply saddened" by Philip’s death, tweeting a tribute along with photos of the family with Philip.

Tributes from European royals have come flooding in

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We wish to express our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen, the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. Philippe and Mathilde."

Prince Philip's death was marked by politicians and world leaders across the globe, with the UK Prime Minister addressing the nation from outside Number 10 Downing Street.

Boris Johnson declared Philip would be remembered for his longstanding service to the country as well as his pioneering Duke of Edinburgh's Awards scheme.

He said: "It is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today. Because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and, in recent years, great-grandfather.

"So we mourn today with Her Majesty The Queen. We offer our condolences to her and to all her family. And we give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a special tribute to Prince Philip

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, tweeted: "Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others. I extend my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family at this sad time."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was one of the first world leaders to pay tribute, writing: "I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement: "The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip. Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country – from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh. However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen."

World leaders from around the globe were equally quick to express their condolences to Her Majesty and the royal family, with Commonwealth statesmen leading the international reaction.

Commonwealth statesmen led the international reaction

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said the Duke "embodied a generation that we will never see again", adding: "Australians send our love and deepest condolences to Her Majesty and all the Royal family. The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia,"

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau gave a poignant tribute, calling him: "A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world,” he wrote. Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II."

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi remembered Philip for his "distinguished career in the military". "May his soul rest in peace", he concluded.

Celebrities and politicians alike paid tribute to his love story with The Queen

Religious figures also shared their condolences. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, commented: "I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and give thanks to God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service. Prince Philip continually demonstrated his unfailing support and unstinting loyalty to Her Majesty The Queen for 73 years."

Among the first celebrities to react to the tragic news was staunch royalist Piers Morgan. He shared a portrait of Philip with the Queen, writing: "RIP Prince Philip, 99. A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir."

Amanda Holden shared: "So sad to hear this news. 1921 - 2021. Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip - Duke of Edinburgh. A true gentleman. Our thoughts are with you, ma'am".

Carol Vorderman shared a sweet personal tribute to the Duke, reminiscing about the time she witnessed him "flirting" with the Queen during a private lunch at Buckingham Palace.

She wrote: "I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago. They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing. Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years. Deepest condolences Ma'am."

One of the many celebrity tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh

The news rocked the showbiz world, with other stars paying tribute including Peter Andre, Eamonn Holmes and Penny Lancaster.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Friday 9 April, confirming the sad news of Prince Philip's passing.

It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Prince Philip had spent 28 nights in hospital under medical care after being admitted to King Edward VII's hospital on 16 February as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell - his longest ever stay.

