Princess Anne reveals 'life will be completely different' without father Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99

Princess Anne is grieving the loss of her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has died at the age of 99.

In a pre-recorded interview with ITV News, the Princess Royal has admitted life will be difficult without him. "Without him, life will be completely different," she said.

READ: A closer look at Princess Anne's special bond with her father Prince Philip

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Philip dies aged 99

Of her the late royal's legacy, Prince Anne added: "But from society's perspective he was able to keep pace with the kind of technological changes that have such an impact… but above all that it's not about the technology it's about the people."

MORE: Prince Philip obituary: The Duke's incredible life from childhood to duty

SEE: Prince Philip's sweetest pictures with his children and grandchildren

Anne, 70, then commented on her father's nomadic lifestyle in the early years of his life growing up in Greece. "He had a nomadic lifestyle - which must have been really quite difficult because he was that much younger than his sisters," she added.

"The father figure was very intermittent then went and his mother struggled at that stage, so he had friends elsewhere who took him in during the holidays.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday

"He was virtually a refugee as this stage because he had nowhere else to go literally. And that probably why Gordonstoun had such an impact."

Speaking about her father's position as Prince consort, Anne said: "It must have evolved quite dramatically from the early stages. I don't think the structure in terms of support to the monarchy was designed to deal with a consort.

"Nobody had thought about what he was going to do. And it took a while to find people who understood he had extraordinary experience and skills that they could make use of. But He also found ways he could make an impact."

Princess Anne is believed to have been Prince Philip's favourite child

Princess Anne also remarked on the sacrifices her father had made for being married to the Queen. On giving up his Navy career, she continued: "It shows a real understanding of the pressure the Queen was going through and that the best way he could support her was on giving up on his career."

Prince Philip's death was announced earlier on 9 April, in a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The Duke spent four-weeks in hospital over February and March, during which he underwent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.