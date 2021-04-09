The last time Prince Philip was pictured with the royal family The Duke of Edinburgh retired from royal duties in 2017

The Duke of Edinburgh made only a handful of public appearances in the final years of his life after retiring from royal duties, aged 96, in 2017.

But touchingly, Prince Philip was present for some of the royal family's biggest celebrations, including the weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, both in 2018.

But the last time he was pictured publicly with a member of his family was for Princess Beatrice's marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor in July 2020.

Just a few days after his granddaughter's nuptials, the Duke carried out a rare public engagement at Windsor Castle for a ceremony to mark the transfer of the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles to the Duchess of Cornwall, who was at Highgrove House in Gloucester.

During the pandemic, a photo of the monarch and her husband were released to mark Prince Philip's 99th birthday last June.

Another portrait of the pair looking at a homemade card from their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was shared to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary in November.

The Duke carried out a rare public engagement in July 2020

Buckingham Palace announced the Duke's passing in an official statement on 9 April, which read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will be made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

The Duke at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018

Prince Philip spent four weeks in hospital over February and March, during which he underwent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.

He was then discharged from hospital on 16 March and was reunited with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

The Duke shared four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren with the Queen.

