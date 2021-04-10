Prince Philip's funeral: how to watch and join in with minute's silence The service will be held on Saturday 17 April

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be a ceremonial royal funeral, in line with Prince Philip's personal wishes, taking place at St George's Chapel in Windsor at 3pm on Saturday 17 April.

In compliance with coronavirus restrictions, there will be no public access and a while a procession will take place within the grounds of the castle, from the Duke's resting place to the chapel, there will be no way of seeing anything from outside the castle.

Consequently, the royal family has asked that members of the public do not visit Windsor on the day, but instead watch the funeral, which will be broadcast on TV.

The service will celebrate the Duke's life and service, and there will be a one-minute national silence in his memory.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip's death at the age of 99 on Friday 9 April in a statement.

What will happen at the ceremonial royal funeral?

There will be a period of national mourning until Saturday 17 April, with union flags flown at half mast in Prince Philip's honour. The Royal Standard, flown when the Queen is in residence at a royal palace, will remain at full mast.

The coffin, draped in the Duke's personal standard and with flowers, his Naval Cap and sword placed on top, will be carried from the State Entrance to the Land Rover by pallbearers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards at 2:40pm.

The funeral will take place at St George's Chapel on Saturday

The procession within the castle grounds will start at 2:45pm.

A specially-modified Land Rover, which Philip had a hand in the design of, will carry the Duke's coffin.

After the funeral service, Prince Philip's coffin will be interred in the royal vault at St George's Chapel.

Will the funeral be televised?

The service will be broadcast on the BBC on Saturday 17 April.

Who will attend?

The Prince of Wales and members of the royal family will be on foot, together with staff from the Duke's households.

The Queen and members of her family will be present, although the list of attendees, which will be limited to 30 people due to current COVID restrictions, will not be announced until the couple of days before the funeral.

It's expected that the monarch's four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will be in attendance.

The Duke pictured at Windsor Castle in July 2020

The Queen and Prince Philip also shared eight grandchildren: Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

The Duke of Sussex plans to fly over to the UK for the funeral from the US. The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting a baby girl, has been advised not to travel.

The royals will remain in mourning for two weeks and will wear mourning bands during their public engagements.

