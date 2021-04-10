Prince Philip designs his own funeral car The ceremonial royal funeral will take place on Saturday

Following the news of the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday, it has now been confirmed that his funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17.

Buckingham Palace have also announced that the late royal's coffin will be carried in a specially-modified Land Rover, which Prince Philip had a hand in the design of.

WATCH: Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on Friday

The commissioned Land Rover is part of the original plans as approved by the Duke. The funeral will be a ceremonial royal funeral will be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor at 3pm on Saturday 17 April.

In compliance with coronavirus restrictions, there will be no public access and no procession will take place outside the grounds of the castle.

The funeral will be broadcast on the BBC, and there will be a minute's silence held. The occasion will celebrate Philip's life and service. There will also be a national mourning period until Saturday, while the royal family will have two weeks of mourning.

Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday, leaving the Queen and the royal family "mourning his loss".

The late royal designed his own funeral car with Land Rover

The late royal loved travelling in Land Rovers. In 2019, he made headlines after he suffered a crash in his black Freelander near his Sandringham Estate.

After the news of his death was confirmed, a spokesperson at Jaguar Land Rover issued a statement, which read: "At Jaguar Land Rover, we are deeply saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this time. His Royal Highness devoted his life to public service and made a significant contribution to British manufacturing, engineering and design."

