Meghan Markle will not attend Prince Philip's funeral – here's why The Duke of Sussex is expected to travel to the UK

The Duchess of Sussex is not expected to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday 17 April.

A palace spokesperson said that Meghan, who is expecting a baby girl with her husband Prince Harry, has been advised not to travel by her doctors due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

The Duchess's exact due date is not known although it is likely to be June or July, given that she and Harry announced their pregnancy on Valentine's Day.

The couple have been based in California in the US with their one-year-old son Archie since July 2020, and it seems Meghan has been advised not to take the long-haul, transatlantic flight. Harry, however, who enjoyed a close bond with his late grandfather, is expected to return to the UK. He will have to self-isolate before the funeral in line with government guidelines.

Buckingham Palace announced funeral arrangements on Saturday. In accordance with Prince Philip's wishes, the ceremonial royal funeral will take place on the afternoon of Saturday 17 April at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The funeral will celebrate his life and service. The Duke's final resting place will be the private chapel and he will be interred in the royal vault.

Meghan is heavily pregnant with her baby daughter

There will be no public access to the funeral or nor will a procession take place on the day. Instead, the funeral will be broadcast on BBC and a minute's silence will be observed. Members of the public are advised not to travel to Windsor and to watch the funeral on TV.

The Queen and members of her family will be in attendance, although the guest list, which will be limited to 30 people due to current COVID restrictions, will not be announced until the couple of days before the funeral. The royals will remain in mourning for two weeks and will wear mourning bands during their public engagements.

The royals pictured with Prince Philip in December 2017

Prince Philip sadly passed away aged 99 on Friday 9 April. Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement, saying: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course." On Friday, Prince Charles travelled from his home in Gloucestershire to see his 94-year-old mother. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie were also spotted visiting the Queen at home on Saturday.

