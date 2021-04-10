Which royals will attend Prince Philip's funeral? The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9 April, aged 99

Details of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral are still to be confirmed but under the current coronavirus guidelines, only 30 people, in addition to the clergy, will be allowed to attend.

It was originally planned for 800 guests in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, but will now have to take into account the strict limit on numbers during the pandemic.

So which members of the royal family can we expect to be present at the service?

READ: Prince Edward and Sophie comfort the Queen at Windsor Castle

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Philip's best family moments

The Queen's four children and their partners will undoubtedly be present at the funeral. They include the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The monarch and Prince Philip also shared eight grandchildren: Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

While the Duchess of Cambridge is certainly likely to attend with her husband William, Prince Harry is expected to travel from the US. It's not known whether wife Meghan will join him, as she's currently pregnant with their second child.

Other attendees at the funeral also include Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple's wedding in July 2020 was one of the final family events that Prince Philip attended with the Queen.

MORE: How Prince Philip's death will impact his great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband pays touching tribute to Prince Philip

The Earl and Countess of Wessex briefly spoke to reporters after visiting the Queen

Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, could also join his wife at the funeral, along with Zara Tindall's husband, Mike. Eugenie recently gave birth to her first child, while Zara welcomed her third baby. Both granddaughters paid tribute to their late grandfather, by giving their sons August and Lucas the middle name Philip.

Meanwhile, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York has cancelled a weekend appearance at Waterstones following the Duke's passing. She had been due to speak at a virtual event for Waterstones book store on 11 April with award-winning author Beatrice Blue, and she is no doubt comforting her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and their daughters.

The Queen and Prince Philip surrounded by their children and grandchildren in 2007

The Queen and Prince Philip's ten great-grandchildren, Savannah and Isla Phillips; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall; Archie Mountbatten-Windsor; and August Brooksbank, might be considered to be too young to attend the funeral, as they are all aged ten and under.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh's death at the age of 99 on Friday 9 April in a statement, which read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.