Prince Edward consoles the Queen at Windsor Castle

Prince Edward has visited his mother, Her Majesty the Queen, on Saturday 10 April, along with his wife Sophie after the news of Prince Philip's passing.

A statement was released on Friday 9 April confirming the sad news of Philip's death.

The Countess of Wessex briefly spoke to reporters as she departed Windsor Castle. She looked solemn and said: "The Queen has been amazing."

It is believed the couple spent around an hour at the Queen's home on Saturday morning, before departing in a blue Land Rover Discovery at 11am.

HELLO! also understands that the Prince of Wales drove from Highgrove to visit his mother.

The official statement regarding Philip's passing read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen is facing life without her 'rock'

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Clarence House shared a black and white photo of Prince Philip on their social media accounts, alongside the statement.

Prince Philip died aged 99

The Duke's funeral will not be a state funeral and the public will not be allowed to attend. The late royal will lie in rest at Windsor Castle, in line with his wishes, before a ceremony at St George’s Chapel.

As is tradition, a sign was hung on the gates of Buckingham Palace, to announce the sad news of the Duke's passing.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, it was only present for a short amount of time, to prevent crowds from gathering. Well-wishers and royal fans however were quick to start leaving floral tributes to the much-loved family member.

