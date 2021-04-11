The Queen describes 'huge void' left in life following Prince Philip's death The royals spoke to members of the public to thank them for their support

Prince Andrew, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor stepped out on Sunday morning to attend a small church service in Windsor.

The royals went to The Royal Chapel of All Saints, where they spoke to the congregation and to people who work on the Windsor Estate to thank them for their support over the past few days, following the sad death of Prince Philip.

Andrew opened up about his father's tragic death and described the impact it has had on the Queen. He said: "It's a total loss... We are all feeling a great sense of loss. But at the same time, the tributes have been absolutely amazing.

"I just want to say how grateful I am, we are, for these tributes. He was a remarkable man, I loved him as a father. He was so calm, if you had a problem, he would always think about it. He was a great person to go to.

"We have lost the grandfather of the nation, and I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother whose feeling it, I think more than anybody else.

"The Queen as you would expect is an incredibly stoic person and she described his passing as a 'miracle' and she's contemplating.

Prince Andrew described the devastating loss of Prince Philip on the Queen

"She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we - her family – are rallying around to make sure we are there to support her and I know that there is a huge amount of support not just for her, but for everybody as we go through this enormous change."

Their appearance follows after a tearful Sophie and Edward were seen leaving Windsor Castle on Saturday, having spent time with the Queen.

The mother-of-two briefly spoke to reporters as she departed the grounds. She looked solemn and said: "The Queen has been amazing."

The Wessexes also attended the church service with Prince Andrew

It is believed the couple – who are incredibly close to Her Majesty – spent around an hour at her home on Saturday morning, before departing at 11am.

HELLO! also understands that the Prince of Wales drove from Highgrove to visit his mother. On Saturday, Charles paid a touching tribute to his "dear papa" following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday, having arrived back at Highgrove.

Charles' moving broadcast followed shortly after details of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral were confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The Duke of Edinburgh will receive a ceremonial royal funeral at 3pm on Saturday April 17 at St George's Chapel Windsor with just 30 of his closest loved ones in attendance.

Prince Andrew with the Queen and Prince Philip

The events will take place entirely within the confines of the Castle and members of the public are being urged not to travel to Windsor or other royal residences to pay their respects, but to watch the ceremony on television instead.

The Queen and members of her family will be present, although the list of attendees, which will be limited to 30 people due to current COVID restrictions, will not be announced until the couple of days before the funeral.

The Queen is mourning the loss of her beloved husband

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip's death at the age of 99 in a statement on Friday morning.

It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

