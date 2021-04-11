Sophie Wessex says Prince Philip's passing was 'peaceful' and 'gentle' The Duke of Edinburgh sadly died on Friday

The Royal family spoke about the death of Prince Philip on Sunday, as they met members of The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor congregation following the church service.

In one conversation, the Countess of Wessex opened up about the late Duke of Edinburgh's passing, revealing that it was very peaceful.

Speaking to one member of the congregation, Sophie said: "It was right for him. It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went."

She went on: "Very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody isn’t it? So, I think it’s so much easier for the person that goes than the people that are left behind."

Edward expressed his feelings about his father's death during the visit, describing the sad news as a "dreadful shock."

The Prince said: "It's been a bit of a shock. However much one tries to prepare oneself for this it's still a dreadful shock and we're still trying to come to terms with that."

The royal couple were joined by their 17-year-old daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, as they spoke to the congregation and to people who work on the Windsor Estate to thank them for their support.

The royal family met members of the congregation on Sunday

Prince Andrew also spoke about his father's death, saying: "It's a total loss... We are all feeling a great sense of loss. But at the same time, the tributes have been absolutely amazing."

Buckingham Palace announced the tragic news on Friday in a statement which read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

