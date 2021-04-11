Prince Edward admits Prince Philip's death is 'dreadful shock' The Earl of Wessex thanked the public for their support

Prince Edward has spoken out about the death of his father, Prince Philip, after attending a service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on Sunday morning.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday morning, and Edward has admitted that the news has come as a "dreadful shock."

"It's been a bit of a shock. However much one tries to prepare oneself for this it's still a dreadful shock and we're still trying to come to terms with that," he said. He was joined by the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise as he spoke to the congregation and to people who work on the Windsor Estate to thank them for their support.

WATCH: Remembering Prince Philip

"And it's very, very sad. But I have to say that the extraordinary tributes and the memories that everybody has been able to share have been so fantastic. It just goes to show, he might have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law but he meant so much to so many other people."

The Earl of Wessex went on to explain he has heard stories from those working at Windsor Great Park, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham – all royal residences where the Duke of Edinburgh frequently stayed with the Queen.

"Just being here this morning with everybody from Windsor Great Park – he was a ranger here for many more years than I think any other ranger," he said.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex attended a service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor

"It's the same for those who lived and worked at Balmoral and Sandringham...they've all had their own personal memories and stories. Our hearts go out to all of them."

Countess Sophie revealed that even she has heard new stories about Philip over the past few days.

"He always exchanged words with everybody because it didn't matter what anybody was doing in and around the estate here and everywhere else, they all meant a lot to him and he always took a very personal interest in everything that they were doing. So they've all got stories to tell and most of them quite funny as well."

The royal couple visited the Queen on Saturday

After the royal couple laughed about Philip's carriage driving skills, which they said saw him end up in a ditch on several occasions, she continued: "I've heard things I didn't even know as well!"

When asked how Her Majesty was following the tragic news, Sophie said: "Thinking of others before herself." And Prince Edward replied: "As always."

Prince Edward admitted he is still coming to terms with Prince Philip's death

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip's death at the age of 99 in a statement on Friday morning.

It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

