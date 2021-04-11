Prince William and Kate Middleton break silence after Prince Philip's death The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute on Sunday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a loving tribute to the late Prince Philip at the weekend.

They made a change to their Royal Foundation website following the Duke of Edinburgh's death, which was announced on Friday morning.

MORE: Princess Anne's close bond with her late father Prince Philip

The site, which contains information about the couple's philanthropic and charitable work, now bears a large black-and-white smiling image of William's grandfather alongside the words: "HRH The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021."

William was due to take part in the BAFTA awards on Sunday evening, and had planned to appear at this year's virtual event via video link, but he pulled out following his grandfather's death.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Philip's best family moments

Other members of the royal family have paid tribute to the late Duke over the last couple of days.

SEE: The Queen and Prince Philip's love story

MORE: The Queen was advised not to marry Prince Philip because he was too funny, biographer claims

His youngest son Prince Edward spoke out after attending a service at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on Sunday morning, describing the death as a "dreadful shock."

The couple changed their website in tribute to Prince Philip

He said: "It's been a bit of a shock. However much one tries to prepare oneself for this it's still a dreadful shock and we're still trying to come to terms with that."

He was joined by the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise as he spoke to the congregation and to people who work on the Windsor Estate to thank them for their support.

Prince Andrew also opened up about his father's death.

Kate and William both got on well with the late Duke

He said: "It's a total loss... We are all feeling a great sense of loss. But at the same time, the tributes have been absolutely amazing."

Buckingham Palace announced the sad news in a statement which read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.