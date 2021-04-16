Lady Louise Windsor spotted carriage driving in Windsor as she continues Prince Philip's beloved sport Edward and Sophie's daughter has inherited her late grandfather's talent

The Duke of Edinburgh was renowned for his carriage driving talents and his youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, has proudly continued in his footsteps.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter, 17, was pictured carriage driving in Windsor earlier this week, just a few days after joining her parents at a church service.

Lady Louise donned a navy jacket and trousers, along with a protective helmet and face mask, as she drove her carriage near Windsor Castle.

Back in 2019, Prince Philip was pictured proudly watching his granddaughter compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she achieved third place.

The Duke played polo until 1971, when he discovered carriage driving, and was credited with bringing the sport to the UK. He represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

Lady Louise has inherited her late grandfather's carriage driving talents

In an interview last May, Lady Louise's mother, Sophie, said of her daughter's carriage driving talents: "She is naturally so good at it, she really is. It's something that she has taken to very well."

Lady Louise will join her 13-year-old brother, James, Viscount Severn, and their cousins, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

The Wessexes at church last Sunday

All four of the Queen's children and eight grandchildren, along with some of their spouses will be present at the service.

The guest list is limited to 30 people due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Among those who will not be present at the funeral include the Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry's wife was advised by her doctors not to travel to the UK due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy. Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's daughter, has remained in the US with their one-year-old son, Archie.

